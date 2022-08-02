Godrej Properties MD Mohit Malhotra resigns; Gaurav Pandey to be new chief

Realty firm Godrej Properties' MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra has resigned from the company, and Gaurav Pandey will succeed him with effect from January 1 next year.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that ''Mohit Malhotra has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer'' to pursue opportunities outside Godrej Properties with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2022.

His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Pandey, who is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer- North Zone, has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from January 1, 2023. This appointment was also approved by the board. Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is part of the business conglomerate Godrej group.

