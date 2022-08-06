Left Menu

Japan Airlines increases flight frequency between Bengaluru, Tokyo

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Japan Airlines (JAL) on Saturday said it has now increased the flight frequency between Bengaluru and Tokyo from twice to thrice a week.

JAL currently operates the only non-stop air service connecting the two cities.

This additional flight is another convenient option for people travelling to and from Japan and for passengers connecting to and from the United States and Canada, a release said.

The airline's latest flight schedule operates three weekly roundtrip flights, it said, adding that JAL is working towards the original plan of operating one flight daily.

To celebrate the progress in the direct flight from Bengaluru to Tokyo (Narita), JAL and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) organised a lamp-lighting ceremony at the check-in counter for flight JL754, and a gate ceremony before departure on Friday.

Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Commissioner of Department of Industries and Commerce Gunjan Krishna attended the ceremony and travelled to Japan on the flight.

"We are very excited to make this progress in serving the community better in Bengaluru with more convenient flights to Japan, and hence also providing greater options to connect to North America,'' Shinya Naruse, vice-president & regional manager (India) of Japan Airlines, said.

JAL operates the route with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft equipped with 30 business class and 156 economy class award-winning seats, the airlines said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

