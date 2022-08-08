PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to hold national security review of 4.2 bln stg deal for key gas network https://on.ft.com/3JFY3Ej - Next faces HMRC probe over incorrect staff payments https://on.ft.com/3vLuJ9P

- Plans to axe 91,000 UK civil servants would 'cut public services' https://on.ft.com/3Q9enjg Overview

- The UK government is to review a 4.2 billion pounds ($5.06 billion) foreign takeover of a 60% stake in National Grid gas transmission business by an international consortium led by Australia's Macquarie, under the National Security and Investment Act. - Fashion retailer Next PLC is facing an investigation by the UK's tax authority after a botched rollout of a new payroll system led to thousands of employees receiving incorrect salary payments after the company replaced its in-house payroll software with a system from U.S. group Oracle at the start of the year.

- British Government plans to axe up to 91,000 civil servants over three years will require deep cuts to public services and cost at least 1 billion pounds in redundancy payments, according to a Whitehall review. ($1 = 0.8298 pounds)

