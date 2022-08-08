PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 8
Headlines - UK to hold national security review of 4.2 bln stg deal for key gas network https://on.ft.com/3JFY3Ej - Next faces HMRC probe over incorrect staff payments https://on.ft.com/3vLuJ9P - Plans to axe 91,000 UK civil servants would 'cut public services' https://on.ft.com/3Q9enjg Overview - The UK government is to review a 4.2 billion pounds ($5.06 billion) foreign takeover of a 60% stake in National Grid gas transmission business by an international consortium led by Australia's Macquarie, under the National Security and Investment Act.
