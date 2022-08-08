Whiz League to Transform Growth for Retail and Hospitality

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • One of its kind in the space of HR Tech in India • Disrupting and simplifying training and induction for the Company and Employees • Deep focus on the rapidly growing Fashion Retail and Hospitality industries.

The hospitality and retail sectors, combined, account for more than 16% of India’s total workforce and are expected to employ over 116 million by 2025. To enable this growth, Whiz League has introduced micro-skilling programs in the space of hospitality and retail.

''Both hospitality and retail have heavy customer-centric teams, operate out of multiple cities, and are in desperate need of transformed L&D strategies to support their growth plans. Our goal was to transform corporate training to become standardised, self-paced, effective, measurable, and affordable,'' says Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, co-founder of Whiz League. Whiz League currently has programs for guest servicing, F&B in hospitality, Apparel Retail Sales, Footwear Retail Sales, and many more in the space of retail. Each of the programs is reverse engineered to skill for specific jobs, with the aim to elevate the base level training for employees in these industries. The platform prides itself on a robust and affordable Learning Management System and its ability to create high-quality, engaging content in collaboration with multiple industry experts and trainers. The learning is made engaging using effective role plays, anecdotes, and industry knowledge scenario-based learning. Whiz League has skilled over 50,000 people across India and is now focusing to help corporates, of various sizes and requirements, in hospitality and retail transform their training. ''Companies with advanced L&D departments can digitize their employee's training through our Learning Management System at under INR 200/month; while others can leverage on our micro- training programs to equip their teams with the missing skill sets and thus result in increased revenues and elevated customer experience,'' says Natasha Jain, Co-founder of Whiz League.

Pressing on the need to train employees through Whiz League's specialized courses and tagging them as an industry essential, Mohankumar PK, Indian Hospitality Veteran, Ex-COO of Taj Group, says, ''Whiz League is an innovative and an ideal tech platform to skill existing and new teams on multiple hospitality skills.'' Whiz League is committed to bridging the skill gap at scale and enabling a skilled workforce to support the growth plans for leading and SME businesses in India.

About Whiz League Whiz League is online skilling and training platform for individuals and corporates. It offers micro-learning programs that feature multiple industry experts in the space of hospitality and retail. Whiz League also offers its cutting-edge Learning Management Solutions at competitive prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)