Left Menu

Russia's sovereign wealth fund at $198.3 bln as of Aug. 1

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:30 IST
Russia's sovereign wealth fund at $198.3 bln as of Aug. 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at $198.3 billion as of Aug. 1, equivalent to 9.1% of projected 2022 GDP, the finance ministry said on Monday.

On July 1 it had stood at $210.6 billion. The NWF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund, built up from profits on energy sales in recent years.

Although the fund is intended to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, the government will tap into it this year to cover a budget deficit. The economy is set to contract sharply in the face of sanctions imposed by Western countries and allies including Japan in response to Moscow's deployment of its armed forces to take control of swathes of Ukrainian territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022