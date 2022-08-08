Biden says he is concerned about China's moves around Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.
"I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are." China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by Pelosi.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala: Man claims police beat him up for opposing them urinating outside his house
US Domestic News Roundup: VVigorous but coughing, COVID-positive Biden appears virtually at the White House meeting; Suspect accused of attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin faces federal charges and more
Responsibility of govt to run House, putting blame for frequent adjournments on Cong 'unfortunate and opportunistic': Manish Tewari.
Over 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants found in Mexican warehouse
Biden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID, White House says