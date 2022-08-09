Best Agrolife Q1 profit rises 55 pc to Rs 40 cr; revenue up 34 pc at Rs 464 cr

Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd has reported a 55 percent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 40.12 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by better sales.

Its profit stood at Rs 25.93 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total revenue increased to Rs 464.07 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 345.37 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company's MD Vimal Alawadhi said the company has maintained its upward growth momentum in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company this quarter launched many new products, including our patented product RONFEN. ''The initial response has been good and we expect a pick-up in the next quarter,'' he said.

Delhi-based Best Agrolife has three manufacturing units and over 600 happy employees. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs (plant growth regulators).

