Centrum ropes in Thai corp finance consultancy AWR Lloyd for infra advisory

Bangkok-based strategic consulting and corporate finance advisory AWR Lloyd has tied up with Centrum Capital to offer strategic and sustainability financing solutions to key infrastructure sectors.

The strategic partnership will offer scalable investment banking products and solutions along with actionable insights to bring about more sustainable development to long-term investors, including impact funds, the Centrum Group's investment banking arm said in a statement on Tuesday.

AWR Lloyd and Centrum will combine their expertise across the infrastructure, energy & utilities, clean-tech, logistics and mobility sectors to offer more sustainable solutions and funding by closely working with private and public sector companies and financial institutions, Centrum Capital said.

Alexander Wood, co-founder of AWR Lloyd, said their partnership will formulate bespoke solutions and implement transactions for clients in India designed to accelerate transformation to more sustainable business models, capital structures and asset portfolios.

Sandeep Upadhyay, managing director for infrastructure advisory at Centrum Capital, said the infrastructure sectors continue to present huge opportunities in the fund-raising and corporate advisory space, which combined with a focus on sustainability transformation will prove to be immensely value accretive in the long run.

Established in 2000 in the Thai capital, AWR Lloyd provides strategy, equity and project advisory services across the Indo-Pacific region.

Centrum Capital's advisory covers a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, electric mobility, logistics and warehousing, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)