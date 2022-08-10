China, UK agree to resume direct passenger flights - British embassy
China and Britain have agreed to resume direct passenger flights between them, the British embassy in China said on Wednesday.
Direct flights would initially be provided by Chinese airlines, and the resumption of flights by British Airways is still under progress, the embassy said in a statement on its official social media account.
China suspended flights to and from Britain indefinitely in late 2020 over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.
