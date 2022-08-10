Left Menu

Ghana inflation rises to 31.7% in July, highest since 2003

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:45 IST
Ghana's consumer inflation accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, its highest since December 2003 although the pace at which it increased slowed for the second month in a row. Ghana's central bank has raised its main lending rate by 550 basis points since November to try to rein in inflation.

The cedi currency has depreciated around 30% this year, all three major credit rating agencies have downgraded Ghana's sovereign bonds into 'junk' status, and the government has turned to the International Monetary Fund for financial support.

