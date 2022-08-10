Left Menu

Inflation rises in Denmark, Norway, hitting food costs hard

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:53 IST
Inflation rises in Denmark, Norway, hitting food costs hard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Annual inflation in Denmark came at 8.7 percent last month — rising at the fastest pace since 1983 — while the figure in neighboring Norway reached 6.8 percent, authorities said on Wednesday.

Statistics Denmark said the price of goods has increased by an average of 13.2 percent in the past year, the highest annual increase since February 1982, when the annual increase was the same.

Within the goods category, it is to very large extent price increases on food, electricity, fuel, and gas.

In Norway, the July figures marked "a historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages", according to Espen Kristiansen of Statistics Norway, saying there had been "an unusually strong rise in food prices".

Over the year, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 10.4 percent. From June to July this year, they went up by 7.6 percent, Statistics Norway said.

"We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to the next," Kristiansen said.

Denmark is part of the European Union but not part of the 19 countries using the euro currency, while Norway is not an EU member.

Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to a record 8.9 percent in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022