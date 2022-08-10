Left Menu

Nepal’s foreign minister Narayan Khadka in China for bilateral talks

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:32 IST
Nepal’s foreign minister Narayan Khadka in China for bilateral talks
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka reached China’s Qingdao city on a two day bilateral visit on Wednesday, the foreign ministry has said, the first high-level official visit from here to the neighbouring country since the formation of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government in July last year.

Khadka, who arrived in the port city of Qingdao with a Nepalese delegation in a special flight operated by the Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint venture company, is visiting China at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. Khadka will hold bilateral talks with Wang in Qingdao and will return to Kathmandu on Thursday.

According to a report in The Kathmandu Times newspaper, there has not been any high-level official visit from Nepal to China since the formation of the government led by Prime Minister Deuba in July last year.

However, there have been two back-to-back high-profile visits from China in March and July -- by foreign minister Wang and Liu Jianchao, head of the international department of the Chinese Communist Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022