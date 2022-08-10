Nepal’s foreign minister Narayan Khadka in China for bilateral talks
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka reached China’s Qingdao city on a two day bilateral visit on Wednesday, the foreign ministry has said, the first high-level official visit from here to the neighbouring country since the formation of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government in July last year.
Khadka, who arrived in the port city of Qingdao with a Nepalese delegation in a special flight operated by the Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint venture company, is visiting China at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. Khadka will hold bilateral talks with Wang in Qingdao and will return to Kathmandu on Thursday.
According to a report in The Kathmandu Times newspaper, there has not been any high-level official visit from Nepal to China since the formation of the government led by Prime Minister Deuba in July last year.
However, there have been two back-to-back high-profile visits from China in March and July -- by foreign minister Wang and Liu Jianchao, head of the international department of the Chinese Communist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Willing to extend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang
Soccer-Wolves' Hwang urges fans to display 'mature attitude' after facing racist abuse in friendly
Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Bangladesh, Mongolia
Kathmandu edition of Kalinga literary festival from Oct 15
Sri Lanka asks China to defer visit of spy ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota