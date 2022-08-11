Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

"While yesterday's data clearly reduces the risk of further aggressive Fed action (+75bps) and therefore helps curtail US dollar demand, we equally see it as unlikely that this data alone will prompt much further US dollar selling from here," currency analysts at MUFG said in a note. The euro and Japanese yen were among the currencies to benefit from the dollar's weakness and both added to the previous day's gains.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day.

The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.2% to 105.010, after recording its biggest daily fall in five months, of 1%, the previous day. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July, month on month, after advancing 1.3% in June.

"Yesterday's data gave hope that inflation has peaked and the Fed will need to raise rates less sharply to keep inflation under control," currency analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. Traders pared bets the Fed would raise rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time at its September policy meeting, and now see a half-point increase as the more likely option.

Fed policymakers sought to temper any expectations of significantly looser policy, with Neal Kashkari telling a conference on Wednesday that the central bank was "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation. "While yesterday's data clearly reduces the risk of further aggressive Fed action (+75bps) and therefore helps curtail US dollar demand, we equally see it as unlikely that this data alone will prompt much further US dollar selling from here," currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

The euro and Japanese yen were among the currencies to benefit from the dollar's weakness and both added to the previous day's gains. The euro was last up a quarter of a percent at $1.03255.

The yen gained 0.2% to 132.615 yen per dollar. Sterling was broadly flat versus the dollar at $1.22250, after gaining more than 1% the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022