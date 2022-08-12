Vigilance agency raids 26 premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KPP Baskar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) has carried out searches at the premises of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister KPP Baskar and his family members for possession of disproportionate assets. Baskar is said to be a close aide of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the incumbent Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK.

Searches were carried out in 26 locations. It's alleged by the agency that his assets were disproportionate to that of his income by Rs 4.72 crore. Of the 26 locations, 24 were in Namakkal and one each in Madurai and Tiruppur.

The same agency in July conducted raids at 49 premises linked to former AIADMK minister Kamaraj across Tamil Nadu and detected disproportionate assets worth Rs 58 crore related to him. Raids were being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli. The DVAC had registered a case against the former minister, his son and three others on charges of accumulating wealth disproportionately.

According to the FIR, "Between 2011-2021, Kamaraj, his sons and associates accumulated wealth to a tune of Rs 58,84,50,749 (54.84 crores) and their likely savings could be Rs 40 lakhs. The quantum of assets disproportionately acquired by Kamaraj and his associates is 58,44,38,252 (Rs 54.44 crores)." Prior to that in March this year, raids were being carried out at the residence of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore, on allegations of corruption. (ANI)

