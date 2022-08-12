European shares eke out gains at open as healthcare stocks rebound
European shares eked out gains on Friday at the open after Sanofi and GSK led a rebound in healthcare stocks, with the main STOXX 600 index set for weekly gains. Sanofi rose 1.6% and GSK added 3.0% after a heavy selloff in the previous session on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.
Sanofi rose 1.6% and GSK added 3.0% after a heavy selloff in the previous session on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen. JPMorgan said it sees a stronger buying opportunity for Sanofi versus GSK, adding Sanofi would not be liable for any litigation damages.
The European healthcare sector gained 0.4%, while the STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%. The main index rose for the second straight day and was set to notch up weekly gains of 1% as a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading calmed nerves around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle.
