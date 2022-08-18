Findability Sciences Recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the Second Time

Findability Sciences, a global provider of enterprise AI solutions, today announced that it is being recognized for the second time on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing and successful private companies. Previously included in the 2020 list, Findability Sciences ranked as one of the fastest growing of all the organizations, placing in the top 0.07 percent. Findability Sciences was also featured as one of the Best Software Companies among the Inc. 5000.

Inc. 5000 Companies: Winning in a Time of Change and Achieving Spectacular Growth is a distinguished editorial award and a celebration of innovation. The magazine reviews and ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Notable alumni of the Inc. 5000 include Microsoft, Dell, Intuit, Pandora, Zappos, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others.

According to Inc. Magazine, the companies listed on the Inc. 5000 2022 list have not only been successful, but have demonstrated tremendous resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. This list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment. Altogether, the organizations on the Inc. 5000 have added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

''It is an honor to once again earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 and be recognized for our mission to help organizations harness the power of AI,'' said Anand Mahurkar, an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences. ''Our award-winning platform is designed to help enterprises accelerate their data to AI journey, allowing them to derive real ROI. We only hope to continue to deliver the best for our customers with the most innovative solutions, technologies, and team.'' Findability Sciences has continuously demonstrated extensive growth year over year, with a global presence in Japan, India, and Canada in addition to the United States. In 2022 alone, the company has expanded its AI product offerings for traditional enterprises with the launch of Findability.Inside and ERP-Max.

Findability Sciences has also recently been named the 2022 Microenterprise Business of the Year for Massachusetts by The Small Business Administration (SBA). In 2021, the Financial Times recognized Findability Sciences as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Mahurkar has over 30 years of experience in the innovation and technology sector and founded Findability Sciences to enable enterprises, many of which are utilizing legacy technologies, to engage in digital transformation, solving complex and critical business challenges. The company's proprietary offering, the Findability.ai Platform, enables organizations to build their own intellectual property (IP) and data science capabilities in order to generate highly accurate predictions and forecasting and accelerate growth.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Findability Sciences Findability Sciences, an Inc. 5000 company, is a leading Enterprise AI Company that helps businesses worldwide realize the potential of data and become data superpowers. We at Findability Sciences enable customers across industries and geographies to accelerate their Data-to-AI Journey enabling them to build their own IP and data science capabilities besides executing strategically to derive real financial ROI. Our award-winning proprietary platform, Findability.ai, empowers businesses around the world as we solve their most complex and critical business challenges. In simple terms, we drive digital transformation in traditional enterprises by making them data superpowers. For more information, visit: https://findability.ai/

