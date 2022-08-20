This World Photography Day, Canon strikes a chord with every Indian photographer with 'The Kathakaar of Life' campaign

As an ode to photographers, Canon India is celebrating the art of storytelling with its unique new campaign titled 'The Kathakaar of Life' on World Photography Day. With a vision of humanizing and recognizing the fervour of professional photographers across the country, the campaign has been sung in a captivating and innocent voice of a child. Notably, the geo targeted campaign has been customised and sung in nine different regional languages. (Campaign Link- Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Assamese) The campaign aims at creating awareness about Canon's flagship EOS R System and positions it as every photographer's quintessential companion to narrate their own personalised stories. Through this campaign, Canon celebrates photographers as superstars who are full of zeal and are out there in the world capturing every story of life; be it that of travel, weddings, fashion, wildlife or celebrations, all made possible with the help of the Kathakaar (EOS R System) to capture memories of a lifetime. The song is a beautiful narration of how the Canon EOS R system enables these superstar photographers to narrate their anecdotes seamlessly, no matter the shooting conditions, subject, or location.

Taking the campaign to new heights, and crowning superstars of Indian photography, Canon has announced a fascinating User Generated Contest titled 'Canon Superstar' on Instagram to run from 19th August to 25th August. For the contest, users are to save the Kathakaar audio, make reels of their photos or videos on one of the six photography genres – travel, fashion, wedding, wildlife, street and food. Entries will be in the form of reels to be posted along with the #KathakaarOfLife and specifying the genre of photography. Adding a more local flavour, any of the nine language tracks can be used to create the reels. Six lucky winners across India will be announced on 31st August, crowned as the superstars and rewarded with exciting Canon merchandise.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, ''World Photography Day marks the celebration of photographers who bring forth incredible stories and help us reminisce those for life. The 'Kathakaar of Life' campaign celebrates the artist in every photographer and acknowledges the hard work, precision and eye for detail that goes behind bringing moments to life through pictures. The campaign is aimed at striking the right emotional chord with photographers spread across geographies in the most magnetic voice of a child in nine different languages. As one of the leading brands in the imaging industry, we at Canon India would like to recognize the magical journey of the thriving community of photographers and empower them to push boundaries in their artistry through our expansive range of cameras that cater to both amateurs as well as professional photographers. Whether it is the untamed stories of the wild Indian forests or the rich versatility of different terrains, we are here to celebrate enigmatic regional storytelling that has been made possible with the EOS R System and look forward to honouring creative entries through our Superstar contest.'' Sharing his thoughts on the prowess of the EOS R System, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director - Consumer System Products and Imaging Communication Business said, ''As Indians, we take pride in being a country that is a melting pot of so many diverse cultures and at Canon in turn, we take pride in being a company that enables powerful storytelling for photographers across borders with the best imaging technology. This World Photography Day, we are celebrating not just how much our EOS system has technologically advanced but also photographers who have been with us in this very special journey and reached unimaginable creative possibilities with our imaging technology. With a whole new system and game-changing RF lens mount, we are proud to say that the Canon EOS R System delivers unmatched optical excellence and brings out details in every shot of every story.'' For photography enthusiasts, the Canon EOS R System cameras brings them the best of mirrorless cameras with modern designs and intuitive controls. Its advanced RF lenses deliver unprecedented levels of sharpness and fast shooting. Together, they are the complete package to bring the best out of every story captured. Encapsulating all its game-changing features along with the distinctive stories of photographers across genres, the campaign weaves a closer connect with Canon's customers and appreciates the professional photography community.

Additionally, World Photography Day is all about celebrating the art and empowering photographers to take their art to the next level. To ensure the same, Canon has introduced multiple consumer initiatives across the country.

In the East region, Canon conducted a photo walk with Canon EOS Maestro, Soumya Shankar Ghosal in North Kolkata for professional photographers, amateur photographers and photography enthusiasts. The walk took over 50 participants across famous attractions in the city and helped them gain hands on knowledge of street photography. Further, Canon also arranged for a photography workshop for professional photographers, aimed at enhancing participants knowledge of photography, upskilling more than 100 photographers.

In the North, Canon held a photography workshop at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara for over 100 students from the Fine Arts department. As a brand that takes pride in being the one stop solution for all photography and printing needs, the workshop will be coupled with click and print activities. Participants will be clicking photographs and Canon will print those pictures via its printers and gift them quirky photo jackets made from the same. Additionally, Canon will also be organizing a basic outdoor photography workshop on 20th August at Bal Bharti Public School, Noida for 25 students who are amateur photographers. These students will get the opportunity to cultivate necessary knowledge and photography skills for a period of three hours. They will also be taught how to use entry level DSLR models there.

In the West, Canon conducted a photography workshop at Daund, Maharashtra, with 'Wedding' as the major theme. Through the workshop, Canon highlighted its mirrorless range (EOS R System), which saw over 50 participants join and learn more about Wedding Photography. Canon also participated in a stage exhibition in Indore which saw over 200 visitors in attendance. This was an onsite workshop, where the Kathakaar of Life campaign video was also played across all screens to showcase the brand-new campaign from Canon India.

In the South, Canon is organizing Vlogger meets across its Image Square stores in Bengaluru to empower creators to produce more engrossing content using the best of Canon imaging technology.

