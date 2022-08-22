Maha: Bus catches fire in Aurangabad, 25 passengers rescued

At least 25 people were rescued from a fire that erupted on a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Dhoregaon of Gangapur, he said. The blaze broke out on the bus that originated from Nashik and was heading towards Hingoli around 1.45 am, the official said.

At least 25 passengers were rescued from the vehicle before the fire gutted it completely, he said, adding that the reason for the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)