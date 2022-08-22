Left Menu

Maha: Bus catches fire in Aurangabad, 25 passengers rescued

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 15:08 IST
Maha: Bus catches fire in Aurangabad, 25 passengers rescued
  • Country:
  • India

At least 25 people were rescued from a fire that erupted on a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Dhoregaon of Gangapur, he said. The blaze broke out on the bus that originated from Nashik and was heading towards Hingoli around 1.45 am, the official said.

At least 25 passengers were rescued from the vehicle before the fire gutted it completely, he said, adding that the reason for the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022