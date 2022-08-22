TCS has bagged a contract for an undisclosed sum from Africa's Absa Corporate and Investment Bank. The country's largest software exporter will be helping transform the bank's investor services operations across Africa and enhance the customer experience, TCS said in a statement on Monday.

************** Tata Power arm ties up with Sidbi to set up 1,000 green energy enterprises * A Tata Power arm on Monday announced a tie-up with Sidbi to set up 1,000 green energy enterprises in the country.

The programme will promote sustainable rural entrepreneurship through clean power via microgrids and speedy facilitation of financial linkages, a statement said.

************* Webnyay raises seed round funding * Online dispute resolution and grievance redressal forum Webnyay has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised for building AI and machine learning capabilities, scaling up the product and building capabilities to resolve disputes in open networks, as per a statement.

*************** Bank of India partners IREDA for green financing * State-run lender Bank of India on Monday announced a tie-up with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on the green finance front.

The two entities will work together on co-lending, co-origination and loan syndication in renewable energy segment, as per a release.

**************** Universal Sompo General Insurance ties up with Repco Home Finance * Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has partnered with Repco Home Finance for disbursing affordable insurance solutions like group credit protection, long-term fire and personal accident policies.

The tailor made loan-based insurance policies will be offered to the home loan borrowers as part of the tie-up, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)