Markets are volatile, time to Increase your SIP, Have you done it yet?

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): Over the past few years, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has emerged as a popular and efficient investment strategy for investors who have been investing in mutual funds. Compared to lump-sum investment, SIP promotes discipline and adherence to the investors. In a SIP, investors need to invest a fixed monthly amount on a predetermined date as per their convenience. As a result, it not only brings discipline to investors but also helps them avoid the hassle of identifying the right time to invest in the market. In other words, SIP is a simple yet effective strategy to tackle the market's volatility and minimize your risk exposure. In addition, the monthly returns received from the SIP will be reinvested until maturity. Therefore, it brings the real power of compounding to the hands of people and allows them to generate exceptional income over time.

Stressing the benefits of SIP, company founder Kishore Subramanian shares, "With SIP, people can start their mutual fund investment journey using as low as Rs. 500 per month, making it a handy tool for young investors who are ready for long-term investment. Additionally, they can adjust their investment whenever they want at their convenience. With our latest mutual funds investments services, Shree Consultants is looking at familiarizing investors with the advantages of SIP and helping them grow their money in the smartest possible way." Shree Mutual Fund Services Pvt Ltd, one of the fastest-growing Mutual Fund Distributors, has helped many new-age Mutual Fund Investors to reap the benefits of mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The firm aims at making investors aware of the advantages of SIP in growing their money and investment portfolio efficiently. It also renders the service of providing tools like SIP Calculator, Past Performance data, and SIP-O-Meter to help people understand the ins and outs of SIP in a better fashion. They are not a Registered Investment Advisory firm but only offer the services of distribution of Mutual Funds where they share the details of the scheme-related performance, past and also help with financial tools like SIP Calculator which enable prospective customers to understand the probable gains and also the scheme related information which allows the customers to know the risks involved in Investments.

The company is now focused on bringing the mutual funds and SIPs closer to as many number of people possible and they are helping more and more people transact it in online way. Technology being on the forefront of their expansion, Shree Mutual Fund Services Pvt Ltd enables customers with the state of art, Portal and App which helps and enables the customers to quickly process their KYC and help them invest in SIPs. Like every other investment product, SIP has its share of drawbacks. For example, SIP will not be an optimal strategy to maximize your growth if the market constantly rises. At the same time, people with irregular cash flow will find SIP as something less favourable. However, the effectiveness of SIP for a large chunk of investors is undeniable. The firm aims to technologically enable the customers in their process of investments by distributing products that are regulated by SEBI and facilitating the smooth transaction of the end-to-end process.

