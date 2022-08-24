Left Menu

Global growth worries keep FTSE 100 lower for third day

UK's blue-chip stock index slipped on Wednesday after a slew of global data highlighted growing risks of a recession, with investors looking for comments from central bank policymakers which could guide near-term monetary policy expectations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:11 IST
Global growth worries keep FTSE 100 lower for third day
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip stock index slipped on Wednesday after a slew of global data highlighted growing risks of a recession, with investors looking for comments from central bank policymakers which could guide near-term monetary policy expectations. The FTSE 100 index slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT, inching down for a third consecutive session. The midcap FTSE 250 index , down 0.1%, hit over one-month lows.

Investors were on edge after business activity data on Tuesday signalled the global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession. In Britain, a fall in factory output slowed private sector activity in August. Focus is on the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week with the U.S. central bank looking like it might avoid tipping the U.S. economy into recession, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.

Among single stocks, HSBC slipped 1% after China's Ping An Insurance Group defended its call to spin off HSBC's Asia business, saying it cared about investment returns from its large stake but was not an activist investor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022