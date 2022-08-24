The Team "Liger" is at Lucknow's biggest launchpad, The Centrum Hotel, for film promotion

Lucknow (UP) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): The Liger actors and crew are enthusiastically promoting their new movie Liger while doing all possible to spread the word about it. The leads of the much-awaited film, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, are also touring the nation to promote the upcoming film, and so they visited The Centrum Hotel, Lucknow to promote it for the Hindi audience. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna play important roles in one of the most anticipated movies of the year. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo in the movie. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya are all set to roar at the box office with his latest action film Liger, written, directed, and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh. The movie, which stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead marking her debut in Tollywood is going to release across theatres all over the world on August 25.

With the kind of promotions the film's unit is taking out, Liger has already reached every nook and corner of the country. The team of Puri Connects has been organising pre-release events in several cities to create buzz before the film's release. The promotions of this movie are going on in full swing. The songs, teaser and trailer released from this movie have impressed the audience tremendously. There is a Liger rush on social media as well. Recently the pre-release event of this movie was held in Lucknow's biggest hotel & luxurious resort, The Centrum, which is turning into a prominent launchpad for exclusive events. While talking with Media, Sarvesh Goel, The Chairman of Mansingh Goel group and the Promoter of The Centrum, has given his views about the film Liger. "The films made by the South Film industry are giving different level of the cinema experience to its audiences and setting up new benchmarks for the entire film industry. We are highly pleased that we got an opportunity to host all the guest of Team Liger, and extends our thanks to Dharma Production for choosing The Centrum Lucknow as a venue for the film promotion."

The Centrum, which has recently launched 24x7 cafe on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, offers luxury staycations in warm, comfortable 116 creatively put-together rooms/ suites. "The rooms entail warm colours and ergonomically designed that speak mindfulness- a fine blend of modern amenities with traditional aesthetics where the entire team of The Centrum Hotel Lucknow feels honoured to serve its guest round-the-clock," said - Goel. Karan Johar is co-producing the film and presenting it in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi. Liger will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

