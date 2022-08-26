Lupin gets UK MHRA nod for generic drug to manage COPD, asthma
- Country:
- India
Drug maker Lupin on Friday said its UK-based unit has received approval to market a generic product indicated for the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.
Lupin Healthcare (UK) has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market a generic version of Spiriva, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.
Lutio, the company's product, has the potential to offer significant cost savings when available to UK patients, it added.
Lupin President EMEA Thierry Volle noted that the product provides an effective and high-quality treatment option to patients in the UK. Lutio is the second inhalation product by Lupin Healthcare for the UK market after Luforbec pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI), Lupin stated.
Shares of the company were trading 1.65 per cent down at Rs 654 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMEA Thierry Volle
- Lupin Healthcare
- Healthcare
- Lupin
- Mumbai
- Spiriva
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 stalls as Rio Tinto, healthcare stocks weigh
European shares eke out gains at open as healthcare stocks rebound
Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more
European shares rise as healthcare rebounds, travel stocks gain