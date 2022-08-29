Left Menu

Govt may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:35 IST
Govt may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter
  • Country:
  • India

The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of BEML in the December quarter, an official said.

Earlier this month, the corporate affairs ministry approved the demerger of land and non-core assets of BEML to BEML Land Assets Ltd.

The official said that every shareholder of BEML will get shares in BEML Land Assets and the process of demerger would be completed by the end of September or early October.

''Once the demerger process gets over by September-end or by early October, the financial bids for strategic sale of BEML would be invited,'' the official told PTI.

The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then, the official added.

In January last year, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 per cent stake in BEML along with the management control.

Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were received by the government, after which the process of demerger was initiated following comments from investors. Once the demerger is complete, financial bids would be invited.

The government currently holds 54.03 per cent in BEML, which is a defence public sector undertaking.

At the current market price, sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 2,000 crore.

In 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control, of the company.

So far, the government has raised Rs 24,544 crore through disinvestment in the current financial year against a full year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022