GoodDot, which sells plant-based meat, has roped in Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna as its goodness ambassador.

''We are proud to have Rohan represent GoodDot on a global level. His qualities of hard work, dedication, and a deep commitment to excellence resonate strongly with us, Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of GoodDot, said.

Founded by Sinha and Deepak Parihar in September 2016, GoodDot manufactures and sells textured vegetable proteins using vegan ingredients and produces all kinds of plant-based options for mutton, chicken, fish, egg, and other meats.

The company said it has recently launched its products in Canada, Dubai, Nepal, South Africa, Mauritius, and Singapore and is planning to launch in the US and European markets soon. *** TeamLease Digital to build 'Low Code No Code' delivery centre for Indian IT industry * Tech staffing firm TeamLease Digital on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 5 million ( about Rs 50 lakh) to build a focused 'Low Code No Code' (LCNC) delivery centre for the Indian IT industry. Both low-code and no-code are alternative app development methods that use intuitive, graphical interface and pre-configured templates to give users power and flexibility to create applications and automate processes without having to write code, line after line.

The first phase of investment will be followed by infusion of further capital in the coming fiscal, TeamLease Digital said in a statement.

''LCNC market generated USD 400 million revenue in FY2021, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15 per cent. However, 70 per cent of India's LCNC revenues are currently from global markets,'' the statement said.

TeamLease Digital Chief Executive Officer, Sunil C described 'low code no code' as an ''extremely enterprising avenue for the IT industry'' yielding promising results for companies, while creating aspirational employment opportunities for job seekers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)