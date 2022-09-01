Left Menu

UP pollution board seals paper mill for violating norms

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 00:31 IST
UP pollution board seals paper mill for violating norms
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has sealed a paper manufacturing unit here and imposed a fine of Rs 8.20 lakh on it for causing pollution, an official said on Wednesday.

The Shri Balaji Paper Mill here was found guilty of violating norms, UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh said.

Meanwhile, five illegal plastic waste warehouses on Bhopa and Jolly roads in the district were also sealed by officials for violating norms, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022