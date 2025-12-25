Left Menu

Cameroon's Bright Start at the Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 win over Gabon. An early goal by Karl Etta Eyong, following a setup by Bryan Mbeumo, was enough for the victory after a VAR check confirmed the shot. The win puts them at the top of Group F.

Agadir | Updated: 25-12-2025 03:30 IST
Cameroon's Bright Start at the Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a high note with a crucial 1-0 victory against Gabon. The game, which took place on Wednesday, saw an early strike by Spanish-based forward Karl Etta Eyong. His goal came in the sixth minute after a precise setup by Bryan Mbeumo and was confirmed after a VAR review.

This win places Cameroon alongside titleholders Ivory Coast at the summit of Group F. All teams in the tournament, held in Morocco, have now played their first games. Despite past successes, Cameroon has faced recent challenges, including the dismissal of coach Marc Brys and the notable exclusion of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Cameroon has a prestigious history in the Africa Cup of Nations, with five titles to their name. Their recent struggles have been marked by a failure to qualify for the World Cup, underscoring the significance of this victory in their efforts to regain a dominant position in African football.

