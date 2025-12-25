Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Support in Honduras Election

The Trump administration has urged all parties to accept the controversial Honduras presidential election results, where Nasry Asfura was declared the victor. Trump backed Asfura, warning of financial consequences if he did not win. The U.S. now seeks cooperation with the new administration to strengthen ties.

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has called on all factions to acknowledge the results of the Honduras presidential election, where Nasry Asfura emerged as the victor. The announcement followed a tumultuous election featuring delays, technical issues, and accusations of fraud.

President Trump pledged support for Asfura, labeling him as the 'only real friend of Freedom in Honduras' in a Truth Social post. Trump also indirectly influenced the election outcome by threatening to withdraw U.S. financial support if Asfura did not win.

Adding to the drama, Trump pardoned former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a member of Asfura's party, ahead of the election. The U.S. now aims to foster cooperation with Asfura's administration, focusing on security, immigration, and economic collaboration.

