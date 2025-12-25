Trump's Surprising Support in Honduras Election

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has called on all factions to acknowledge the results of the Honduras presidential election, where Nasry Asfura emerged as the victor. The announcement followed a tumultuous election featuring delays, technical issues, and accusations of fraud.

President Trump pledged support for Asfura, labeling him as the 'only real friend of Freedom in Honduras' in a Truth Social post. Trump also indirectly influenced the election outcome by threatening to withdraw U.S. financial support if Asfura did not win.

Adding to the drama, Trump pardoned former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a member of Asfura's party, ahead of the election. The U.S. now aims to foster cooperation with Asfura's administration, focusing on security, immigration, and economic collaboration.