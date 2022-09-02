Guj: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, six dead
- Country:
- India
Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.
Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.
The accident took place around 6:00 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.
The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.
The CM instructed Arvalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Innova
- Panchmahal
- Arvalli
- Gujarat
- Bhupendra Patel
- Ambaji
- Banaskantha
ALSO READ
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as party worker
CongressNuKaamBoleChe: 2022 on mind, Congress launches 'Kaam Bolta hai' campaign in Gujarat
AAP releases second list of 9 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls
Excess deaths in Gujarat double official COVID-19 mortality during first wave: Study
Some convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar', says Gujarat BJP MLA