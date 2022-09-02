Left Menu

Guj: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, six dead

PTI | Modasa | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:50 IST
Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

The accident took place around 6:00 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

The CM instructed Arvalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons, it added.

