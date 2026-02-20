Left Menu

Contamination Controversy: Gujarat Assembly's Water Bottle Drama

During a heated session in the Gujarat assembly, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar presented a bottle of alleged contaminated water. This act was met with rebuke as officials refuted claims of groundwater pollution. The event highlights ongoing disputes over environmental issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST
Contamination Controversy: Gujarat Assembly's Water Bottle Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events during the Question Hour of the Gujarat assembly on Friday, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar brandished a bottle he alleged contained contaminated water. This act drew a swift reprimand from assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who warned against repeating such displays.

The incident unfolded amid a query by Congress Legislative Party leader Tushar Chaudhary regarding supposed chemical contamination of groundwater near the waste site of Maurya Enviro Projects in Mahisagar district. Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali informed that inspections conducted in 2024 and 2025 showed no significant evidence of pollution, contesting Parmar's claims.

Unconvinced by the minister's report, Parmar displayed the water bottle, asserting it was proof of contamination near the dumping site. Speaker Chaudhary questioned the authenticity of the claim and criticized the potential risk such actions posed within the assembly. The episode underscores persistent tensions over environmental and local governance issues in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

 India
2
Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

 Global
3
Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

 United Kingdom
4
Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026