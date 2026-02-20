Contamination Controversy: Gujarat Assembly's Water Bottle Drama

In a dramatic turn of events during the Question Hour of the Gujarat assembly on Friday, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar brandished a bottle he alleged contained contaminated water. This act drew a swift reprimand from assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who warned against repeating such displays.

The incident unfolded amid a query by Congress Legislative Party leader Tushar Chaudhary regarding supposed chemical contamination of groundwater near the waste site of Maurya Enviro Projects in Mahisagar district. Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali informed that inspections conducted in 2024 and 2025 showed no significant evidence of pollution, contesting Parmar's claims.

Unconvinced by the minister's report, Parmar displayed the water bottle, asserting it was proof of contamination near the dumping site. Speaker Chaudhary questioned the authenticity of the claim and criticized the potential risk such actions posed within the assembly. The episode underscores persistent tensions over environmental and local governance issues in Gujarat.

