Dr. Reddy's inks deal with DNDi to develop drugs for 'neglected tropical diseases'

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a not-for-profit research and development organisation, for exploring joint opportunities to develop affordable and life-saving new drugs for neglected tropical diseases. Under this MoU parties will explore a potential collaboration to develop and market novel and improved drugs for the treatment of identified Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) of national and global importance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing to the BSE Limited.

"The parties will also seek to work towards ensuring access of those drugs at affordable prices to patients in need, particularly in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) that are disproportionately affected by these NTDs," it said. This potential partnership will aim to bring DNDi's expertise in NTDs together with the scientific, technical and commercial capabilities of APSL and Dr. Reddy's - access to a pipeline of new chemical entities, pre-clinical studies, network and advocacy on these NTDs by DNDi; phase-wise clinical studies, research and development, commercial manufacturing of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and the finished products by APSL; distribution and commercialisation of the drugs by Dr. Reddy's, the company said.

Replying to a clarification sought by the BSE Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, "the Company and Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited (a fully owned stepdown subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories) and DNDi has entered into a non-binding MoU to explore joint opportunities to develop affordable and life-saving new drugs for Neglected Tropical Diseases." The stock exchange had sought clarification from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories after a news appeared in this regard.

"In this connection, we would like to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company makes disclosure of all events, information, etc. that have material impact on the operations/ performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information, etc., to the stock exchanges, where the Company's shares are listed," Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said. "Please note that the MoU and the exploration of potential partnership is not material, and was entered into for furtherance of Dr. Reddy's purpose of "Good Health Can't Wait". The media release was done in this regard to demonstrate our commitment to society at large," the company noted in the reply to the BSE Limited. (ANI)

