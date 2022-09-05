Left Menu

Kressy Singh's HeartBeatz music company to release music video starring Sara Khan and Ankit Bathla

Kressy Singh's HeartBeatz music company is all set to release the latest song starring actress Sara Khan, who is currently seen in the Spy Bahu drama television series, and television actor Ankit Bathla by the end of September.

Updated: 05-09-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:56 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Kressy Singh's HeartBeatz music company is all set to release the latest song starring actress Sara Khan, who is currently seen in the Spy Bahu drama television series, and television actor Ankit Bathla by the end of September. The music video titled 'Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya', which is produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressy Singh and directed by Sushma Sunam, will be released on the Heartbeatz Music YouTube channel.

Kressy Singh exemplifies female empowerment in the Indian entertainment business. She began her Bollywood career in 2013 when she co-founded Asian Records, a music production company. After obtaining experience in the music and film industries, Kressy founded "HeartBeatz music" firm in Mumbai intending to launch the careers of struggling and aspiring actors and actresses in the entertainment sector. "Nanak naam chad di kala, tere bhaane sarbat da bhala! Meaning: The one who chants Waheguru's name, is blessed with the rising success and with Waheguru's blessings" says Kressy Singh. "I am very much excited about the release of the music video starring Sara Khan and Ankit Bathla. Both have performed fabulously in the music video."

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

