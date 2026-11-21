Long before packed stadiums, flag football programmes ‌and ​Mexican flags at US games, Fernando Von Rossum was translating an unfamiliar sport into terms that viewers could understand, paving the way for it to be embraced as a national passion.

"I think this sport crosses countries and borders because it represents life and I'm very satisfied to (have) helped create interest in ‌it," Von Rossum told Reuters. The 84-year-old broadcaster is credited with introducing generations of Spanish-speaking viewers to American football.

In 2024, he received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award in recognition of his efforts to establish the NFL's presence in Mexico. It was an honour that capped a career that began almost by accident.

Von Rossum was studying chemical engineering at Monterrey Tech and had grown up watching the Dallas Cowboys, ‌college bowl games and NFL finals during Christmas trips from Monterrey to San Antonio, Texas. When a local radio station began airing American Football League games, he heard the announcer make mistakes and called ‌to point them out.

"I told them the thing he said was not right. The staff then asked me whether I knew the sport and spoke English," Von Rossum recalled. "And one week later, I was their commentator." His first television appearance came under even more unusual circumstances.

On November 22, 1963, after US President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, the station called him at home; they needed someone who could explain the English-language coverage to Mexican viewers. "The manager put his own tie on me and issued ⁠a blunt ​instruction: 'You're going on the air,'" Von Rossum said.

He briefly worked ⁠in news, including coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing, but football kept drawing him back. "Sports kept calling me, football in particular."

IMPORTED CURIOSITY When Von Rossum began, American football was still an imported curiosity in Mexico, familiar largely to people near the ⁠border or those who had studied in the US.

For a mass audience, the game's English-heavy vocabulary was as impenetrable as its rules. "They're all fighting there for one ball," Von Rossum recalled people saying. "I had the task to put it ​in Spanish, to bring it closer to the fans, so they understand."

He began using terms including "corredores" for running backs, "mariscal de campo" for quarterback, "ala cerrada" for tight end and "esquinero" for cornerback. "I'll try ⁠to make the word similar to what the position does, so people have an idea," he added.

The aim was not simply translation. Von Rossum had to teach new viewers without talking down to those who already understood the game. "You didn't want to bore the ⁠few ​fans you had. I tried to balance teaching the game while making it interesting."

The audience expanded after a company bought the rights to the Cowboys games in Mexico in the late 1960s. By the 1970s, the golden age of the Pittsburgh Steelers, when they won four Super Bowls in six seasons, gave Mexican fans another identity to embrace.

"Mexico was divided into Cowboy fans and Steelers fans," he added. More teams ⁠followed, as did more generations of fans.

Even his son, Fernando Von Rossum Jr., was swept up in the wave and inherited his passion, which he pursued in broadcasting. "I'm very blessed that my father ⁠is my master, my teacher, my friend and my ⁠colleague," he said. Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers reflects the NFL's growth.

In Mexico, the league has its largest audience outside the US, with 40 million fans according to the league. Many of them got into the sport through broadcasters like the Von Rossum family. "It's like a ‌forest of pecan trees. We planted ‌the seed of football, then waited and waited, and suddenly the harvest has come in," the elder Von ​Rossum said.