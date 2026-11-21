A 26-year-old man has been accused of killing his father and sister over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, prompting the police to register a case and begin a search operation to nab him, a police officer said. The accused has been identified as Harsh Yadav (26) and efforts are underway to trace him. The police have detained a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the crimes. The victims who died were identified as Raju Yadav (50), an autorickshaw driver, and his daughter Harshita Yadav (22).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Singh Rawat said that CCTV footage and questioning of local residents led investigators to identify two people allegedly involved in the crime, including the victim’s brother Harsh. “An information was received at the Aerodrome police station that a woman, aged around 22-23 years, was lying dead inside her house in the Kalani Nagar area. The police reached the spot and upon inspection, she was found dead. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated,” Rawat said.

The DCP added, “During the investigation, CCTV footage was examined and people living in the vicinity were questioned. Two persons were seen arriving at the location and carrying out the crime. One of them was identified as Harsh Yadav, the real brother of the deceased Harshita. A 17-year-old minor boy also assisted him in the entire incident. The minor has been taken into custody.” The DCP further said that during preliminary questioning, the minor revealed that the duo had allegedly murdered Raju Yadav two days before killing Harshita.

“Raju resides with his daughter Harshita and he was allegedly killed two days ago in the Gandhi Nagar area and his body was dumped in the Hatod area. Police subsequently recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” the officer said. Explaining the suspected motive, the DCP said that Raju had recently sold a property for approximately Rs 50 lakh, of which around Rs 25 lakh was given to his daughter Harshita, while the remaining amount was retained by him. His son was allegedly pressuring him to get money, resulting in the incident.

“The preliminary motive that has emerged during questioning is that Raju Yadav had recently sold a property and received around Rs 50 lakh. He gave approximately Rs 25 lakh to his daughter, Harshita, while keeping the remaining amount with himself. His son, Harsh Yadav, was allegedly demanding money from him and pressuring him. Facts related to disputes and physical assault have also emerged during preliminary questioning. This appears to have led to the two incidents,” the DCP said. He further said that the minor was the source of information during the preliminary investigation, as both victims were the main accused’s close family members and there were no other close relatives available to provide details.

“A team has been formed, and efforts are underway to arrest Harsh Yadav. Once he is arrested, the facts that have emerged during the preliminary investigation will be verified, and further details about the case, including the nature and duration of the dispute, will become clear,” Rawat added. The DCP further said that, according to CCTV footage and preliminary questioning, Harshita was strangled, while Raju was killed using a sharp-edged weapon. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter. (ANI)