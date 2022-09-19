Left Menu

Cameroon and AfDB sign agreement to set up Agricultural Sector Development Fund

The African Development Bank and the government of Cameroon will set up the fund as part of the implementation of the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project.

AfDB | Updated: 19-09-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 13:38 IST
Cameroon and AfDB sign agreement to set up Agricultural Sector Development Fund
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cameroon's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe and the General Manager of the Commercial Bank of Cameroon, Léandre Djummo, have signed, on September 8, 2022, in Yaoundé, an agreement for the establishment of an Agricultural Sector Development Fund. The African Development Bank's Director General for Central Africa, Serge N'Guessan, also attended the signing.

The African Development Bank and the government of Cameroon will set up the fund as part of the implementation of the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project. It will provide medium-term resources to microfinance institutions in Cameroon, so that they themselves can extend flexible medium-term loans (2 to 4 years) to enterprises in the agricultural value chain.

The Agricultural Value Chain Development Project will endow the Fund with €13.12 million, in addition to a partial credit guarantee of €4.58 million euros for risk sharing with commercial banks.

According to the recently signed agreement, the Commercial Bank of Cameroon will make the resources available to microfinance institutions, closer to the field and, therefore, to producer organizations, including small and medium-sized enterprises and also youth engaged in commercial agriculture.

"I express my gratitude to the African Development Bank Group, which, like the Cameroonian government, is convinced that agriculture is an important pillar of the structural transformation of our economy," said Minister Mbairobe. "We are very sensitive to this multifaceted support."

"The African Development Bank will ensure that this innovative fund has more resources, so that more farmers benefit from it and, above all, that rural development is a reality in Cameroon and in the Central African sub-region," said Director General N'Guessan.

General Manager Djummo of the Commercial Bank of Cameroon thanked the Minister of Agriculture for the rigorous monitoring of the project and its outcome, all the public authorities involved and the African Development Bank for placing confidence in the institution.

Under the scheme, microfinance institutions can approach the Commercial Bank of Cameroon with a request for refinancing, which will be granted at a highly concessional 3% interest rate. In turn, the microfinance institution extends loans to its clients, typically cooperatives and small agricultural enterprises, and others, tapping 30% of its own resources to do so. The Agricultural Sector Development Fund will contribute a further 60% of the loan, which assumes a financial counterpart of 10%.

With financing of €115.05 million, the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project is 77.6% financed by the African Development Bank Group, 21.5% by the State of Cameroon and 0.9% by beneficiaries. Its objective is to help create shared wealth, jobs for young people, and strengthen food and nutritional security by bolstering the competitiveness of the oil palm, plantain banana and pineapple sectors, of which Cameroon is one of the main exporters in Central Africa.

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022