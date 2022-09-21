Left Menu

German network regulator appoints new managing director of Rosneft

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany's network regulator has appointed Johannes Bremer as managing director of Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining and Marketing GmbH after taking on the role of trustee for the companies, the agency said on Wednesday.

Christoph Morgen, who was appointed as interim managing director on Friday, will now focus on setting up structures needed for efficient control by the trustee and transfer his duties to Bremer, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

