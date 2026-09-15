Jean Smart Shines at Emmys; Historic Wins Amid Industry Turmoil

At the latest Emmy Awards, Jean Smart secured her fifth accolade for her outstanding role in 'Hacks,' becoming the first woman to see consistent wins across a show's seasons. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys also made headlines by winning two lead acting trophies in a single night.

The ceremony unfolded as Hollywood faces production delays, worries over AI's impact, and potential mergers, including the contentious Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. These developments have stirred apprehension within the industry.

Michael J. Fox received a special honor for his advocacy work in Parkinson's research, acknowledging Hollywood's support after his diagnosis. The live broadcast broke tradition with Mariska Hargitay hosting, offering levity with a pre-recorded sketch featuring Taylor Swift in a detective role.