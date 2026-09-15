China Tightens Travel Curbs Amid Technology Security Concerns

China has implemented new travel restrictions targeting citizens who could pose a threat to national technology security, with exit bans ranging from six months to three years. The rules, which include scrutiny of foreign connections and export control violations, also impact foreign nationals and senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 08:11 IST
China Tightens Travel Curbs Amid Technology Security Concerns

China has introduced stringent travel restrictions as part of new exit-and-entry rules aimed at safeguarding national technology security. Citizens who could potentially endanger industrial or technology security now face exit bans ranging from six months to three years, a significant shift from previous travel freedoms.

The July-announced regulations target violations of export control laws and technology import-export management, especially affecting those returning from abroad after illegal or criminal activities potentially harmful to China's national interests. Foreign nationals may also face entry denials of up to five years for false visa documentation.

The move accompanies a broader campaign against foreign influence, placing civil servants and state enterprise employees under tighter scrutiny in travel matters. Incidents like the detention of Myanmar expert Min Zin highlight these changes, raising concerns, particularly in Taiwan, about escalating discretionary enforcement on tech-related exits.

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