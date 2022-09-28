Qatar Investment Authority launches new market making initiative
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) launched a new market making initiative to boost liquidity at the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE,) the bourse tweeted on Tuesday.
QSE added that licensed market markets would be able to access some of QIA's stock inventory and incentives programmes to make the market in the exchange's listed stocks.
