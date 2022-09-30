PM Modi inaugurates phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral. He inaugurated the metro rail stretch on the city's East-West corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in the Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station in the morning. The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station. With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.

