Left Menu

Malaysia-bound flight delayed as man shouts 'bomb' during fight with co-passenger inside plane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:57 IST
Malaysia-bound flight delayed as man shouts 'bomb' during fight with co-passenger inside plane
  • Country:
  • India

A brawl between two passengers over keeping their luggage in the overhead cabin delayed a Malaysia-bound plane by more than two hours as one of them shouted ''bomb'' during the fight, setting off a thorough security check, officials said on Friday.

Enforcement agencies were alerted about the ''bomb'' threat from the Malaysia Airlines's MH173 around 1 pm after which the Central Industrial Security Force inspected the flight, the officials said.

The aircraft finally departed for Kuala Lumpur after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes and four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police, they said.

''A fight broke out between two passengers over keeping their bags in the overhead cabin of the aircraft. When one passenger asked the other what was in his bag, the other replied 'bomb'. The flight was then grounded as the pilot was informed about it and the pilot intimated the ATC (air traffic controller),'' an official source told PTI.

''A bomb threat assessment committee immediately probed the matter and the flight was put through checks after which the bomb call was declared a hoax,'' the source said.

A total of four passengers -- all Indians -- were handed over to the police, they added.

The passenger who made the bomb claim wad identified as Varindar Sidhu, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022