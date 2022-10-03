Labcorp Drug Development selects Dr Deepa Desai as Country Head for India

Burlington [US], Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the appointment of Dr Deepa Desai as senior vice president and country head of Labcorp Drug Development India. A longtime health care and life sciences leader, Desai brings extensive industry and scientific knowledge to the position, which gives her oversight of more than 6,000 employees. She most recently served as CEO of D Cube Consultancy, a firm she founded to help redesign and refocus organizations and teams in the healthcare space. "Dr Desai's broad experience and lengthy track record of driving strong business performance and scientific innovation on a global scale makes her exceptionally well-suited for the role," said Dr Paul Kirchgraber, CEO of Labcorp Drug Development. "She has a proven passion for nurturing the careers of scientists and future leaders, and is committed to fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion. Dr Desai will play a large part in furthering our mission to improve health and improve lives." Prior to establishing her consulting firm, Desai spent nearly two decades serving in various roles at a global contract research organization (CRO). These positions included global head of quality management systems, vice president and global lead for the company's clinical delivery network, as well as global head of cardiac safety services. Desai also acted as a diversity and inclusion champion at the CRO, making her a key advocate and mentor within the company and across the broader health care community. "Joining Labcorp presents the opportunity to be part of a globally impactful organization with a rich history of advancing life-saving science and technology," Desai said. "I'm proud to work alongside such dedicated employees and incredible leaders, who have driven Labcorp's important efforts in India for the benefit of patients, customers, clinicians and communities." An alumna of INSEAD, Desai was recognized in 2020 as one of PharmaVoice's 100 Most Inspiring Leaders, and in 2019 she received a prestigious Luminary Award from the Healthcare Businesswomen Association. She earned her degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery from Mumbai University.

