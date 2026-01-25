Left Menu

Inside 'Melania': The Unveiling of a Private First Lady

Melania Trump hosted a White House screening of 'Melania,' a film documenting her life leading to President Trump's second inauguration. The movie provides rare insights into her role and is set for global release on January 30. The premiere features notable personalities from various sectors.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump hosted an exclusive screening of 'Melania,' a documentary capturing the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration. Scheduled for a worldwide release on January 30, this was the first full screening for the president, Melania, and their close circle.

The film offers rare behind-the-scenes footage of Melania Trump, who has maintained a discreet public image during her husband's second term. Beginning on Inauguration Day 2025, the trailer showcases her in a navy hat at the U.S. Capitol, highlighting her influence on the president's speeches advocating unity and peace amid his controversial political maneuvers.

The event attracted around 70 guests, including cultural figures like Mike Tyson and Queen Rania, alongside business magnates such as Amazon's Andy Jassy and General Electric's Larry Culp. Produced by Marc Beckman with Amazon MGM Studios, the film is accompanied by a series chronicling Melania's initiatives, premiering later this year.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

