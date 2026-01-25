Greenland Capital's Unexpected Power Outage Highlights Preparedness Concerns
Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, faced a citywide power outage on Saturday night, believed to be due to an accident. Local utility provider Nukissiorfiit is investigating the incident and working on backup plans. The outage coincided with recent updates to Greenland's emergency preparedness guidelines.
A sudden power outage plunged Greenland's capital, Nuuk, into darkness late Saturday. The blackout was citywide and attributed to an accidental disruption, according to local utility provider Nukissiorfiit.
Eyewitnesses reported that the power simultaneously failed across the city. Both Nukissiorfiit and Greenland's police addressed the incident via Facebook but did not disclose further details about the cause of the outage.
The incident closely followed recently updated emergency preparedness guidelines in Greenland, which some believe were influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
