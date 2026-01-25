Echoes of Tension: From Street to Showdown on Minneapolis' Eat Street
A protester was shot by a federal immigration officer on Minneapolis' Eat Street, sparking intense confrontations between federal agents and protesters. The incident reignited intense emotions in an already tense city, recalling memories of past unrest. The area saw significant protests, with demands for federal agencies to leave.
- Country:
- United States
Minneapolis' ''Eat Street'' transitioned from peaceful to chaotic on a frigid Saturday morning. A federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester, igniting clashes and fuelling an already volatile atmosphere over immigration enforcement issues in the city.
By late morning, the scene transformed into a battleground. Protesters converged quickly, shouting at federal agents amid the freezing temperatures. Officers responded with tear gas and pepper balls, but demonstrators continued to push back, occupying the area where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was killed.
As tensions simmered into the evening, the city grappled with echoes of anguish, reminiscent of the unrest following George Floyd's death. In response, authorities, including the National Guard, mobilised to maintain order, as demonstrators mourned and demanded justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt After Shooting of U.S. Citizen by Immigration Agents
Mounting Tensions: Fatal Incidents Amid Immigration Crackdown in Minneapolis
Controversial Shooting Sparks Protests in Minneapolis
Heightened Tensions: Fatal Shootings and Rising Deaths in Immigration Crackdown
United in Fear: Minnesotans Mobilize Against ICE Following Tragedy