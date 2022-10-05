'Against all Odds': Book chronicles rise of Indian IT sector

A new book, ''Against All Odds: The IT story of India'', co-written by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan gives readers an insider's account and an anecdote-rich history of Indian IT over the last six decades.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the book taps into the first-hand experiences of Gopalakrishnan and 50 other stalwarts who built and shaped the Indian IT sector.

It is co-written by N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan, co-founders of itihaasa Research and Digital -- a firm focusing on the evolution of technology domains and business history.

''. . . Our book provides an authentic first-hand perspective based on the recollections of over fifty leaders of Indian IT. In our 75th year of Independence, we need to celebrate the seminal role the IT industry has played in shaping modern India. The world wants to understand how such an astounding success was achieved, and where Indian IT is headed in the future,'' Gopalakrishnan told PTI.

The book's introduction is written by noted author-commentator Gurcharan Das.

Touted to be a tale of ''foresight, planning and being ready when luck knocks on the door'', the stories in book, according to co-author Dayasindhu, are about ''resilience, entrepreneurship, leadership, and how the past connects with the present''.

''Many in India and around the world are keen to know the inside story of Indian IT and its stupendous rise. This is the motivation for our book. . . The book is based on the experiences of Kris and other stalwarts; on how they created a world-class Indian IT industry against all odds. The book celebrates the bedrock of India's techade,'' he added.

''Against All Odds'' has been endorsed by the biggies of the tech world, including the likes of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys; Azim Premji, founder of Wipro; Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft; and Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys.

While Murthy described the book as the ''first written-down history of IT in India'', Nilekani said the remarkable book is a ''must-read'' to understand a great Indian success story.

''The historic, six-decade-long ascent of India's IT sector can now be better understood thanks to Kris Gopalakrishnan's research and compelling narrative,'' wrote Nadella in his praise for the book.

The book is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

