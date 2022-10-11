Emami Agrotech aims Rs 5,000 cr biz from edible oil brand in 3-5 yrs

Left Menu

Emami Agrotech Ltd on Tuesday announced the relaunch of its edible oil brand Healthy Tasty and aims Rs 5,000 crore business from it in the next 3-5 years.As a part of this relaunch, the company has introduced four new variants - Mustard, Soyabean, Sunflower and Rice Bran, said a statement from Emami Agrotech, the branded food manufacturing arm of diversified group Emami.Besides, it has also roped in actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

Emami Agrotech Ltd on Tuesday announced the relaunch of its edible oil brand Healthy & Tasty and aims Rs 5,000 crore business from it in the next 3-5 years.

As a part of this relaunch, the company has introduced four new variants - Mustard, Soyabean, Sunflower and Rice Bran, said a statement from Emami Agrotech, the branded food manufacturing arm of diversified group Emami.

Besides, it has also roped in actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. She will be paired with Ravi Kishan in a separate commercial for the mustard oil variant.

''With this relaunch, the brand targets a business turnover of Rs 5,000 crore within the next 3-5 years,'' said Emami Agrotech. Launched in 2010, Emami Healthy & Tasty has a leading position in the West Bengal market. It was introduced into other markets in 2017.

According to the company, it is one of the fastest-growing brands in northern and western India, post its national entry.

Earlier in July Emami Agrotech had launched its branded Mantra spices on a pan-India scale. It introduced Mantra Spices under the Emami Healthy & Tasty brand.

