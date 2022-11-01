Left Menu

Games24x7 to invest Rs 400 crore in Indian startups in 5 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:16 IST
Games24x7 to invest Rs 400 crore in Indian startups in 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

Online gaming platform Games24x7 has launched Games24x7 Ventures with Rs 400 crore corpus that will invest in early stage Indian startups over the next five years.

The company's investment will focus on partnering with startups that have synergies with Games24x7's core business areas and are at the intersection of technology and interactive entertainment space in India, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Games24x7 Ventures will have a corpus of over Rs 400 crore in the next 5 years.

Through the fund, Games24x7 will largely focus on partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs who have the aspirations to innovate and build disruptive ventures in categories, including online gaming, digital marketing, digital content, sports tech, eSports and blockchain technology.

Games24x7 Co-Founder and Co-CEO Trivikraman Thampy said that India is witnessing tremendous spurt of entrepreneurial action in the Consumer Internet space.

''We believe that we are very well positioned to support early stage companies beyond just capital,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022