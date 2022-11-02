Left Menu

Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Nigerian woman has been arrested for smuggling into the country heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, a customs official said on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Lagos via Doha on Monday.

Around four kg of heroin, valued at Rs 30 crore, which was concealed inside cavities of a bag was recovered from her possession, the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic was seized, he added.

