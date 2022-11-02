Left Menu

Biden administration seeks to cut U.S. home energy bills with $4.5 bln savings package

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:10 IST
Biden administration seeks to cut U.S. home energy bills with $4.5 bln savings package
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration will offer Americans nearly $4.5 billion in assistance to help lower home energy costs, the White House said on Wednesday.

The package, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Administration for Children and Families, will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs and cover unpaid utility bills, the statement said.

Separately, the Department of Energy announced a near $9 billion package for new home efficiency programs administered by tribes and states, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022