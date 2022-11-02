Biden administration seeks to cut U.S. home energy bills with $4.5 bln savings package
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration will offer Americans nearly $4.5 billion in assistance to help lower home energy costs, the White House said on Wednesday.
The package, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Administration for Children and Families, will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs and cover unpaid utility bills, the statement said.
Separately, the Department of Energy announced a near $9 billion package for new home efficiency programs administered by tribes and states, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US to continue imposing sanctions on Russian, Iranian arms trade: White House
"President Biden has said before, I have nothing to add on..." White House Press Secretary on Pakistan
U.S. consular official spoke with detained Americans Griner and Whelan -State Dept
Iranians in Crimea helped Russia target Ukraine with drones - White House
U.S. to maintain close relationship with UK, White House says