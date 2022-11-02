Biden administration seeks to cut U.S. home energy bills with $4.5 bln savings package

The Biden administration will offer Americans nearly $4.5 billion in assistance to help lower home energy costs, the White House said on Wednesday.

The package, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Administration for Children and Families, will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs and cover unpaid utility bills, the statement said.

Separately, the Department of Energy announced a near $9 billion package for new home efficiency programs administered by tribes and states, the statement added.

